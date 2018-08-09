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Trial of Jesus - WHO really killed him?
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9 views • August 09, 2018
The trial of Jesus under Pilate - who was responsible for his death?
John 19:12 And from thenceforth Pilate sought to release him: but the Jews cried out, saying, If thou let this man go, thou art not Caesar's friend: whosoever maketh himself a king speaketh against Caesar.
John 19:12 And from thenceforth Pilate sought to release him: but the Jews cried out, saying, If thou let this man go, thou art not Caesar's friend: whosoever maketh himself a king speaketh against Caesar.
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