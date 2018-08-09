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Where or WHO is the true church?
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29 views • August 09, 2018
Romans Chapter 16
3 Greet Priscilla and Aquila my helpers in Christ Jesus:
4 Who have for my life laid down their own necks: unto whom not only I give thanks, but also all the churches of the Gentiles.
5 Likewise [greet] the church that is IN THEIR HOUSE....
3 Greet Priscilla and Aquila my helpers in Christ Jesus:
4 Who have for my life laid down their own necks: unto whom not only I give thanks, but also all the churches of the Gentiles.
5 Likewise [greet] the church that is IN THEIR HOUSE....
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