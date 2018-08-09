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Election & Whosoever will Part 1
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4 views • August 09, 2018
Does Bible teach both?
Did the apostles pick Jesus or did Jesus pick the apostles?
John 6:70 Jesus answered them, Have not I chosen you twelve, and one of you is a devil?
2 Thessalonians 2:13 But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth:
Romans 9:18 Therefore hath he mercy on whom he will have mercy, and whom he will he hardeneth.
Did the apostles pick Jesus or did Jesus pick the apostles?
John 6:70 Jesus answered them, Have not I chosen you twelve, and one of you is a devil?
2 Thessalonians 2:13 But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth:
Romans 9:18 Therefore hath he mercy on whom he will have mercy, and whom he will he hardeneth.
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