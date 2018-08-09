© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SpaceHistory ... 1986 ... Have The Crew Of The Challenger 1986 Disaster Been Found Alive And Well?
Follow
0
Share
Report
53 views • August 09, 2018
People have been making videos saying that the crew is alive from the Challenger disaster in 1986 and saying that it is a Mandela Effect. If the 7 people we believed died in the disaster are still alive it would be a hoax and not a Mandela Effect.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.