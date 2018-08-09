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IRL SP: MOST IMPORTANT SHOW TO DATE - Fast & Furious Whistle Blowers LIVE with us!
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248 views • August 09, 2018
This was months in the making. Too big to be kept in the dark. People were killed (many people!) and people are still threatened today. This group of brave people came to us a while back asking us to help them get their story heard so justice could be done. All news venues, congressmen and women turned them away. Please share this whether you like our channel or not. The more this gets out the safer these people and our researchers will be.
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