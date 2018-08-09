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The JUSTICE Series Part 7 Teaser
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7 views • August 09, 2018
The JUSTICE Series, authored by America First Media's Hannibal Moot, is the ongoing documentation of the team's year and a half investigation into the unsolved murder of DNC employee Seth Rich in July of 2016. This series attempts to unveil the findings without endangering the sources who have come forward during the course of the investigation.
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