© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Radon 120:240V Hack
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • August 09, 2018
The Radon vacuum pump was installed incorrectly and put current onto the grounds in the home.
Any current is a code violation, represents an incorrectly wired or fault condition and is unhealthy.
See www.homeEMFtracing.com for more information.
Any current is a code violation, represents an incorrectly wired or fault condition and is unhealthy.
See www.homeEMFtracing.com for more information.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.