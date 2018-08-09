© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ground Check - Removing Current From Grounding Conductors
Follow
1
Share
Report
96 views • August 09, 2018
EGC Current Check
Here is an easy way to check if there is current on your equipment grounding conductor.
A Fluke manual says: "Any current that is measured
is leakage current, i.e., current returning on the ground circuit."
http://media.fluke.com/documents/1989...
See www.homeEMFtracing.com for more information.
Here is an easy way to check if there is current on your equipment grounding conductor.
A Fluke manual says: "Any current that is measured
is leakage current, i.e., current returning on the ground circuit."
http://media.fluke.com/documents/1989...
See www.homeEMFtracing.com for more information.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.