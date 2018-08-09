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Dirty Electricity Filtering and Contactor Box
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179 views • August 09, 2018
Here is a good way to use Greenwave or Stetzer filters at the panel for best results. Using the PxDNA filters is best if you can afford them.
Turning off multiple breakers at once AND cutting the neutrals and hots at the same time with a contactor box is shown here.
Below 50mV is the goal. Use as few filters as possible. Make sure your neutrals are correct. See my video: Neutral Wire Magnetic Fields in Homes
https://homeemftracing.com/services
See www.homeEMFtracing.com for more information.
Turning off multiple breakers at once AND cutting the neutrals and hots at the same time with a contactor box is shown here.
Below 50mV is the goal. Use as few filters as possible. Make sure your neutrals are correct. See my video: Neutral Wire Magnetic Fields in Homes
https://homeemftracing.com/services
See www.homeEMFtracing.com for more information.
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