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The Ground Check - Removing Current
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36 views • August 09, 2018
After we remove the current from the grounds, we can then check the neutrals for parallel path magnetic fields, body voltage levels with the breakers off and dirty electricity.
For the exciting conclusion, see Water Pipe Success:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eykEv4ypLRA
www.homeEMFtracing.com
For the exciting conclusion, see Water Pipe Success:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eykEv4ypLRA
www.homeEMFtracing.com
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