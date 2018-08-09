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Outlet Neutral/Ground Connection
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68 views • August 09, 2018
This video is about Current on Ground from a ground touching the neutral inside an outlet.
The neutral wire was open, disconnected but the light was still working, through the ground.
See www.homeEMFtracing.com for more information.
The neutral wire was open, disconnected but the light was still working, through the ground.
See www.homeEMFtracing.com for more information.
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