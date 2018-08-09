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Migrants ... Islam - History of Islam - WS 2015 Brigitte Gabriel
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23 views • August 09, 2018
Brigitte Gabriel was born in the Marjeyoun District of Lebanon to a Maronite Christian couple, a first and only child after over twenty years of marriage.[10] She recalls that during the Lebanese Civil War, Islamic militants launched an assault on a Lebanese military base near her family's house and destroyed her home. Gabriel, who was ten years old at the time, was injured by shrapnel in the attack.
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