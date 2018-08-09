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Migrants ... Brigitte Gabriel, Answer To "Most Muslims Are Peaceful..."
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11 views • August 09, 2018
American author, journalist and political speaker Brigitte Gabriel gives a fitting reply to a Muslim girl student in a forum audience who claimed that Muslims are shown in bad light every time. It is very relevant to President Trump's Immigration Policy.
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