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Salvation Testimony-Paul Artale
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4 views • August 09, 2018
Salvation testimony of Paul Artale:
-Some background as an unsaved sinner.
-Events leading up to and around my salvation.
-Forgiveness of sin found in Jesus.
May this encourage you too to repent and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ!
-Some background as an unsaved sinner.
-Events leading up to and around my salvation.
-Forgiveness of sin found in Jesus.
May this encourage you too to repent and believe on the Lord Jesus Christ!
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