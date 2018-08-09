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The Fathers
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9 views • August 09, 2018
8/8/18-Teaching-(WED Prayer Meeting)
Three References to "The Fathers": Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the Founders of Israel (God's Manifestation to the People of Earth). They Were the Result of Miracles and of Divine Selection, Even As We Are by the New Birth.
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Three References to "The Fathers": Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the Founders of Israel (God's Manifestation to the People of Earth). They Were the Result of Miracles and of Divine Selection, Even As We Are by the New Birth.
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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