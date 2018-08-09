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Pedophile blackmail of the Dutch state
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247 views • August 09, 2018
'Normally' child abuse is used by the deep state to blackmail people of power and exert control over them. Of course, in The Netherlands this is also the case, but with us it all goes many levels deeper: the State itself is blackmailed and controlled on the basis of child abuse-files involving the complete elite. The results are beyond belief with thousands of innocent people dying.
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