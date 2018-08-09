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NASA FIRE & CARBON MONOXIDE in Earth's Atmosphere recorded 2000 to 2017
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18 views • August 09, 2018
Everyone talks about Carbon Dioxide and Global Warming - The reality is the NASA has recorded ALL FIRES on Planet Earth and All Carbon Monoxide in Earth's Atmosphere since 2000 to present - this video shows it up to 2017. The Black areas show are the most densely concentrated areas of Carbon Monoxide which is colorless - oderless - yet LETHAL according to the CDC ( Center for Disease Control ) breathing in at only 400 ppm ( parts per Million ) can Die within 2 Hours. www.ase-safety.com
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