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The Neural Lace Injectable Wireless Brain Chip: Human to Computer Interface
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107 views • August 09, 2018
Developed by DARPA and recently given over to commercial interests all templates for this wireless brain chip come from the Journal Nature Nanotechnology and represent the basis for all injected brain chip technology being promoted and used today. Conspiracy Theory is no longer a theory. https://raptormanreports.com/2017/04/12/the-neural-lace-wireless-brain-chip-wi-fi-for-your-mind-or-modern-day-lobotomy/ Follow us at https://twitter.com/RaptormanReport https://gab.ai/RaptormanReports
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