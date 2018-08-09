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Southern Pacific 4449 Steam Excursion!
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97 views • August 09, 2018
4449 racing at high speed along the Fallbridge and Oregon Trunk subs. The weather conditions were deplorable both days (lots of wind and rain) but I did my very best nonetheless.
Locations, in order:
Moody rd. Deschutes River State Recreation Area, OR
Highway 206, OR
SE Riverwood Ct. Vancouver, WA
Cape Horn Railroad Tunnel, WA
Moody rd. Deschutes River State Recreation Area, OR
Locations, in order:
Moody rd. Deschutes River State Recreation Area, OR
Highway 206, OR
SE Riverwood Ct. Vancouver, WA
Cape Horn Railroad Tunnel, WA
Moody rd. Deschutes River State Recreation Area, OR
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