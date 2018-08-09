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Agenda21 (UN) ... 2016 ... NoCal Fire Victim Questios DEWeapons' USE in Santa Rosa CA
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32 views • August 09, 2018
Unnatural conditions are devastating suburban communities in California. Ash is everywhere; cars are melted and turned over. Conditions of these fires do not fit for a natural fire. The Walmart building was 100,000 square feet of ASH in one hour.
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