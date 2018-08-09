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Why I Dumped Google for DuckDuckGo
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2618 views • August 09, 2018
I don't search the web. I Google it. Google is the default search for my internet browser, iPad and mobile phone. As of today, I no longer trust Google search results on controversial issues. Why? I did the research. As a result, I switched all of my default search settings to DuckDuckGo. Check out my video for the details behind my decision. For links related to this video, visit www.JimStroud.com.
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