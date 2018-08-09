© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pain is Real - AlphabetManLive
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 09, 2018
Parents pain is real, when they are told by their son or daughter that he or she is homosexual, and believes he/she was meant to be the opposite gender. David shares a personal testimony of meeting parents whose son just announced his sexual choice to them.
David shares how he can now feel the anguish and anger parents feel. He also is more aware of what his own mom went through upon learning that David chose homosexuality and transgendering for thirty years.
Peace!
David shares how he can now feel the anguish and anger parents feel. He also is more aware of what his own mom went through upon learning that David chose homosexuality and transgendering for thirty years.
Peace!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.