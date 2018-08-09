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FFT 6 - The Accidental Presidency
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72 views • August 09, 2018
Donald John Trump was NEVER supposed to be President of the United States; the #PANTSUITWARPIG, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, the Yak, had the election sewn up 6 ways to Sunday...but We The People beat her scumbaggery!
The second part, about 13 minutes in, is in regards to the injustice put upon John Giuca, wrongly accused of the murder of Mark Fisher. I transcribe a document highlighting the judicial 3-card Monty played by prosecutor Anna Sigga Nicolazzi
FREE JOHN GIUCA!
The second part, about 13 minutes in, is in regards to the injustice put upon John Giuca, wrongly accused of the murder of Mark Fisher. I transcribe a document highlighting the judicial 3-card Monty played by prosecutor Anna Sigga Nicolazzi
FREE JOHN GIUCA!
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