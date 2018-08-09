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Bible: King James Only cult?
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35 views • August 09, 2018
Is Believing the King James Bible is the word of God in English a cult?
Did you know the exclusive printer of the NIV bible parent company prints
Gay porn and satanic literature? they do.
So why do those employed by those publishers discredit the King James Bible?
Did you know the exclusive printer of the NIV bible parent company prints
Gay porn and satanic literature? they do.
So why do those employed by those publishers discredit the King James Bible?
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