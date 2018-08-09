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PWH Legal Recruiting
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15 views • August 09, 2018
Pemberton Whiteman & Hill LLC is a legal search firm. Pemberton Whiteman & Hill adds value to our clients by reaching out to a combination of subject matter experts in passive and active career search modes. We help candidates by providing market perspective as well as an in depth knowledge of each organization's culture, compensation model, reputation and other factors. Our searches are done on a contingency basis.
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