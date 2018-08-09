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The War On White People In America
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4013 views • August 09, 2018
Rufio Panman and Will Johnson join Alex to discuss the hypocrisy of the left that supports ANTIFA. By their repeated hateful actions, they have declared war on white people, Christians, and patriots.
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