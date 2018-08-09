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PhysReality ... 2002 ... Kandahar GIANT (cannibal) taken out by USMilitary
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1278 views • August 09, 2018
American soldiers serving in the province of Kandahar were drawn into a firefight of biblical proportions. The enemy force was a single man armed only with a pike. The man was of an ancient race so large, that his measurements would soon be officially recorded for the first time since the writings of the old testament.
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