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RED Flint Point! ~ 6. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! AUG 2018
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10 views • August 09, 2018
Enjoy this look at Crystal Beach of Site 5E! The North American Indians were completely effected by BAD politics. The greatest thing we can do if we love them, and honor their memory, is WORK FOR GOOD political direction. "Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Comments?! [email protected]
Political Interest LINK:
Laura Ingraham: This Isn't About Alex Jones, This Is About Freedom
https://www.real.video/5819695561001
Political Interest LINK:
Laura Ingraham: This Isn't About Alex Jones, This Is About Freedom
https://www.real.video/5819695561001
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