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The SHEkinah (Holy Spirit) Ruach as a SHE?
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15 views • August 09, 2018
Is the Holy Spirit a "she" as some Jewish kabbalahists and Hebrew root believers teach?
They teach this is the feminine side of God and that is how the Son of God came into being....
They teach this is the feminine side of God and that is how the Son of God came into being....
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