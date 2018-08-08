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Last temple: Will the Jews build it?
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22 views • August 08, 2018
Jews have 2 groups dedicated to rebuilding the temple that was destroyed in 70 AD.
Thus denying what Jesus did on the cross.
God showed them what he thought about blood animal sacrifice when the Roman legions
destroyed Jerusalem for rejection of his Son Jesus.
Trump at the wailing wall.
Thus denying what Jesus did on the cross.
God showed them what he thought about blood animal sacrifice when the Roman legions
destroyed Jerusalem for rejection of his Son Jesus.
Trump at the wailing wall.
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