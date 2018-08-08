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Everybody Wants To Rule The World
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43 views • August 08, 2018
Who are the ruling elite or the Illuminati The Illuminati is a term used to define the hidden rulers of the world. They are the 13 major international banking families and the royal families around the world. The 13 international banking families are the Astor , Bundy , Collins , Dupont , Onassis , Li , Freeman , Kennedy , Reynolds , Russell , Rockefeller , Rothschild , Van Duyn , alongside the Royal families of Europe.
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