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YURiKA - Kyoumen no Nami (Remix)
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11 views • August 08, 2018
The Opening from Houseki no Kuni (Land of the Lustrous) Kyoumen no Nami by YURiKA! The original song is incredible (as well as the anime) and you should definitely check it out.
Hope you enjoy!
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Hope you enjoy!
Social Media:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/gr8engineer2b
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/gr8engineer2b
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gr8engineer2b
Picarto: https://picarto.tv/gr8engineer2b
Support Me:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gr8engineer2b
Remember to Share if you want to see more!
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