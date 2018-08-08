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Gavin McInnes Exposes The Fascism Of Big Tech Companies
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1747 views • August 08, 2018
Gavin McInnes reveals when big tech works in coordination with government, that is in fact fascism. Now is the time to stand up for freedom and support patriots being attacked by silicon valley.
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