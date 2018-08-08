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Boogie Down With Queenie!
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25 views • August 08, 2018
Guess who was at Buckingham Palace to change the guard? You’ll never guess.
Today, Monday the 25th of June 2018 — the Royal Canadian Air Force will change the guard at Buckingham Palace for the very first time. It is the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force and you can say that the Queen is greatly tied to Canada (and especially, its criminal element).
Today, Monday the 25th of June 2018 — the Royal Canadian Air Force will change the guard at Buckingham Palace for the very first time. It is the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force and you can say that the Queen is greatly tied to Canada (and especially, its criminal element).
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