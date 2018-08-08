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LAS VEGAS 02: THE CROWD, MEDIA TRUST, VIDEO ANALYSIS, AN ON THE GROUND REPORT
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171 views • August 08, 2018
HDRCFXCornwall is the video creator
First simulation of a 22,000 crowd, first sight of "The Director", and the police radio calls of other shootings along the strip and the crazy "Security Guard" situation at the Howard Johnson motel
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
First simulation of a 22,000 crowd, first sight of "The Director", and the police radio calls of other shootings along the strip and the crazy "Security Guard" situation at the Howard Johnson motel
Permission has been given by HDRCFXCornwall to post this video.
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