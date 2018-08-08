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Chuck Girard - First CCM Band Love Song
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16 views • August 08, 2018
Chuck Girard. Chuck truly is among one of the very first to start the Jesus movement music. He is a pioneer in Christian Contemporary Music. He was one of the founding member of the group, "Love Song". He became a successful solo artist after that with such hits as, "Name Above All Names and Sometimes Alleluia.
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