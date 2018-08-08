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HumanOrigins ... 100KBC ... Emerald Tablets of THOTH, read as poetry, 2 hours long.
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65 views • August 08, 2018
THE PATH OF ASCENSION IS NOT "SUCCESS"; it is the Manifestation of Wisdom. . . . Thoth was reincarnate Ningishidda, son of the Annunakie Ereshkigal with Enki's seed. His Wisdom was and is Eternal. I listened to this whole video with great pleasure, to hear Thoth's account of Ascension, repeated with incarnations. "Know how to free thyself of the toils; everyman's toils leads through wisdom onward free from desire, and conquer by silence, the bondage of words."
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