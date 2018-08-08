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Steve Green Interview
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309 views • August 08, 2018
One of the most noted CCM Artists - Steve Green has 18 songs that hit #1 on the charts, won 7 Dove awards, received 4 Grammy nominations, was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame, has 40 recordings and has sold 3+ million albums! Well known songs include, "People Need the Lord" and "God and God Alone".
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