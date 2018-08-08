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Stop Supporting The Enemy: Social Media Platforms Are Propped Up By Big Government
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1042 views • August 08, 2018
Vox Day joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss what patriots and free speech supporters across the United States can do to help push back against corporate sponsored censorship on the internet.
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