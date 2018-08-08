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André Rieu - Oh Fortuna - Happy Birthday! DVD
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23 views • August 08, 2018
Published on Mar 8, 2013
Order now: http://amzn.to/WZ89EI
Happy Birthday is a celebration of 25 years of the Johann Strauss Orchestra. And no one celebrates an anniversary quite like André! This DVD is packed with fireworks, a monumental stage and light production, cracking champagne bottles, laughter and sometimes even tears of joy.
Order now: http://amzn.to/WZ89EI
Happy Birthday is a celebration of 25 years of the Johann Strauss Orchestra. And no one celebrates an anniversary quite like André! This DVD is packed with fireworks, a monumental stage and light production, cracking champagne bottles, laughter and sometimes even tears of joy.
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