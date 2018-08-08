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Excellent Ancient Pottery! ~ 4. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! AUG 2018
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11 views • August 08, 2018
Moving forward on Indian Trace and highlighting what Eastern Central North Carolina has! Great arrowheads as well! Stay tuned through ten or so and I will be adding cutting edge 'Political Interest' LINKS!
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