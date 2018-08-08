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HumanOrigins ... 30KBC ... Sumeria Artifacts that Show History Your Not Supposed to Know About
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826 views • August 08, 2018
Relating objects and artifacts to texts of Sumerian history is a challenge to learning, to curiosity. And the recurring theme is that "the gods help men to win their wars."
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