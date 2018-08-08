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THE MODERN FACEBOOK MODEL- Censorship, Theft, Fraud, and Corruption
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14 views • August 08, 2018
The title speaks for itself.
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I'm on Steemit now as well, search for me at steemit.com/@psychephilosophy and on Steemit's D.tube
Visual borrowed from "Mandelbrot fractal deep zoom 21 2^1116 HD" in fair use terms. Thanks to " "- check out " " youtube channel if you like the visuals!
Listen to PsychoticPhilosophy on Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/psychoticphilosophy (Now known as SPKOUT)
Join me on Minds: www.minds.com/psychoticphilosophy
Thanks for tuning in everyone-
I'm on Steemit now as well, search for me at steemit.com/@psychephilosophy and on Steemit's D.tube
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