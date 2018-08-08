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“Infowars Official” App Has Become The Left’s Worst Nightmare
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562 views • August 08, 2018
The attempts by the MSM and Democrats to censor Alex Jones have backfired far worse than the left could have imagined. In 2018, those that speak the truth are becoming more popular than ever before.
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