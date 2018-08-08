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Dan Gordon - Gaza Truth and New Movie Update
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36 views • August 08, 2018
Dan Gordon is an Israeli-American screenwriter, novelist, playwright, and reserve duty captain in the Israel Defense Forces. He is well known for one of his latest movies he co-wrote, among others - "Let There Be Light" starring Kevin Sorbo and he was co-writer for the popular TV series, "Highway To Heaven".
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