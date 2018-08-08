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PSYCHOTICPHILOSOPHY CALLS NPR, EXPOSES BILL GATES, SOROS, AND GLOBALISTS' NEW WORLD ORDER PLAN
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298 views • August 08, 2018
All visual footage borrowed from and provided by "Dashcam Video of the Drive up Pikes Peak Colorado" on YouTube in fair use terms. Search it; Thanks!
All talk by me, Psychotic Philosophy
Listen to PsychoticPhilosophy on Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/psychoticphilosophy
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I'm on Steemit's Dtube now as well: https://d.tube/#!/c/psychephilosophy
My steemit blog, search me at steemit.com/@psychephilosophy
All talk by me, Psychotic Philosophy
Listen to PsychoticPhilosophy on Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/psychoticphilosophy
Join me on Minds: www.minds.com/psychoticphilosophy
Thanks for tuning in everyone-
I'm on Steemit's Dtube now as well: https://d.tube/#!/c/psychephilosophy
My steemit blog, search me at steemit.com/@psychephilosophy
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