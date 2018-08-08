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Either an Angelic figure or blue apparition caught on a CCTV camera here in the South.
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27 views • August 08, 2018
Decide for yourself and take a look at our other case files for more video, photo and audio files. The man who appears in the video was a client of ours.
We are the proud and few, we are paranormal patriots!
We are the proud and few, we are paranormal patriots!
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