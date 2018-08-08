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Mysteriously Chipped!
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41 views • August 08, 2018
Richard Shaw - President of Pinlight Productions. - There are thousands of people who are discovering a mysterious chip implant in them that causes pain at different times. On the screen in back of Rick is Dr. Lier who removed several chips from several people, the video rolls and shows a chip removal Rick filmed.
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