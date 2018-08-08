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Must See: Discover The Real Reason InfoWars Is Being Banned From The Internet
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738 views • August 08, 2018
The banning of Alex Jones and Infowars mirrors Chinese censorship. Apple, Google, other big tech, and government insiders are doing the bidding of communist China as they attack the First Amendment.
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