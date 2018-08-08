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Worldview 1: Worldview vs Reality
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20 views • August 08, 2018
Welcome, as this channel grows, I hope to further explore topics related to belief and worldview.
This is my first video in that endeavor.
I appreciate your time and do hope that this and future videos will assist you in your understanding and awareness.
Take Care
This is my first video in that endeavor.
I appreciate your time and do hope that this and future videos will assist you in your understanding and awareness.
Take Care
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